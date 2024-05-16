Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco
Today's Headlines

Headlines, May 16

7:06 AM PDT on May 16, 2024

  • App to Help Keep Bay Area Transit Riders Informed (MassTransit)
  • Homes that Were Taken to Build BART (KQED)
  • El Cerrito del Norte BART Station Closes for Medical Emergency (EastBayTimes)
  • Napa Finishes Bus Maintenance Buildings (Patch)
  • Oakland's Electric School Buses (KRON4)
  • Cruise to Pay $8 Million for Hitting, Dragging Pedestrian (EastBayTimes, MissionLocal)
  • Feds Investigate Waymo (SFExaminer, GovTech)
  • More on Drivers Fighting Over Free, City-Provided Private Car Storage (NBCBayArea)
  • Emeryville Population Growth (SFGate)
  • Mixed Use Tower Planned for Downtown Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
  • Food Hall Coming to West Oakland (SFGate)
  • Hydrogen Fueling Station for Trucks (EastBayTimes)

Streetsblog USATransit

This City Leader Wants Drivers to Pay $850/Year To Register Their Cars — And Give The Money To Transit

May 16, 2024
Streetsblog USAPromoted

‘We Have the Power To Reshape our Cities’: Hoboken Mayor Reflects on Seven Years of Vision Zero Success

May 16, 2024
Highway Boondoggles

Midweek Call to Action: Stop More Freeway Widening, Stop Cuts to Bike/Walk Projects

The Oakland Alameda "Access" Project, the Gilman Interchange, the Yolo Causeway—why is there always money for car infrastructure, but the pittance allotted to bike and walk projects is the first to get cut?

May 15, 2024
