Headlines, May 16

- App to Help Keep Bay Area Transit Riders Informed (MassTransit)
- Homes that Were Taken to Build BART (KQED)
- El Cerrito del Norte BART Station Closes for Medical Emergency (EastBayTimes)
- Napa Finishes Bus Maintenance Buildings (Patch)
- Oakland's Electric School Buses (KRON4)
- Cruise to Pay $8 Million for Hitting, Dragging Pedestrian (EastBayTimes, MissionLocal)
- Feds Investigate Waymo (SFExaminer, GovTech)
- More on Drivers Fighting Over Free, City-Provided Private Car Storage (NBCBayArea)
- Emeryville Population Growth (SFGate)
- Mixed Use Tower Planned for Downtown Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
- Food Hall Coming to West Oakland (SFGate)
- Hydrogen Fueling Station for Trucks (EastBayTimes)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?