Today’s Headlines
- Two-Hour Muni Transfers Will Start in Sept. (SFGate)
- Everything You Ever Wanted to Know about Scooters (SFWeekly)
- MacArthur BART Redevelopment (Hoodline)
- More on Supes Crack Down on Broderick Street Full House (Curbed)
- More on Townsend Plan (Hoodline, KGO)
- Update on Father and Sons Riding All Muni Lines (Curbed)
- Shiny New Toilets Coming to SF Streets (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Balboa Park Station Parking to Become Housing (SFChron)
- City Land Swap Could Boost Affordable Housing Project (SFExaminer)
- SMART Board Signs off on Downtown Novato Train Station (MarinIJ)
- Identities of Two Men Killed in San Jose Train vs. Car Crash Unknown (EastBayTimes)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA