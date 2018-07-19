Today’s Headlines

  • Two-Hour Muni Transfers Will Start in Sept. (SFGate)
  • Everything You Ever Wanted to Know about Scooters (SFWeekly)
  • MacArthur BART Redevelopment (Hoodline)
  • More on Supes Crack Down on Broderick Street Full House (Curbed)
  • More on Townsend Plan (Hoodline, KGO)
  • Update on Father and Sons Riding All Muni Lines (Curbed)
  • Shiny New Toilets Coming to SF Streets (SFChron, SFExaminer)
  • Balboa Park Station Parking to Become Housing (SFChron)
  • City Land Swap Could Boost Affordable Housing Project (SFExaminer)
  • SMART Board Signs off on Downtown Novato Train Station (MarinIJ)
  • Identities of Two Men Killed in San Jose Train vs. Car Crash Unknown (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA