Today’s Headlines

Two-Hour Muni Transfers Will Start in Sept. (SFGate)

Everything You Ever Wanted to Know about Scooters (SFWeekly)

MacArthur BART Redevelopment (Hoodline)

More on Supes Crack Down on Broderick Street Full House (Curbed)

More on Townsend Plan (Hoodline, KGO)

Update on Father and Sons Riding All Muni Lines (Curbed)

Shiny New Toilets Coming to SF Streets (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Balboa Park Station Parking to Become Housing (SFChron)

City Land Swap Could Boost Affordable Housing Project (SFExaminer)

SMART Board Signs off on Downtown Novato Train Station (MarinIJ)

Identities of Two Men Killed in San Jose Train vs. Car Crash Unknown (EastBayTimes)

