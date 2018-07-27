Today’s Headlines

Uber and Lyft to Blame for Worsening Traffic (EastBayTimes)

Buses Slower in SF (Curbed)

Breed Calls for Social Services and Street Cleaning in SoMa (SFExaminer)

Small Businesses and Misery on the Streets (SFChron)

More on BART Murals (EastBayTimes)

More on Riding Every Muni Line (Curbed)

Planning Wants SoMa Housing Project Changes (Hoodline)

More on Hunter’s Point Cleanup (SFChron)

Development Planned for San Jose Train Stop (MercNews)

Commentary: Bike Sharing Coming to Marin (MarinIJ)

Commentary: Good Riddance, Steven Heminger (MercNews)

Commentary: Cafeteria Ban is Silly (SFChron)

