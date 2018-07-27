Today’s Headlines
- Uber and Lyft to Blame for Worsening Traffic (EastBayTimes)
- Buses Slower in SF (Curbed)
- Breed Calls for Social Services and Street Cleaning in SoMa (SFExaminer)
- Small Businesses and Misery on the Streets (SFChron)
- More on BART Murals (EastBayTimes)
- More on Riding Every Muni Line (Curbed)
- Planning Wants SoMa Housing Project Changes (Hoodline)
- More on Hunter’s Point Cleanup (SFChron)
- Development Planned for San Jose Train Stop (MercNews)
- Commentary: Bike Sharing Coming to Marin (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: Good Riddance, Steven Heminger (MercNews)
- Commentary: Cafeteria Ban is Silly (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA