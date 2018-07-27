Today’s Headlines

  • Uber and Lyft to Blame for Worsening Traffic (EastBayTimes)
  • Buses Slower in SF (Curbed)
  • Breed Calls for Social Services and Street Cleaning in SoMa (SFExaminer)
  • Small Businesses and Misery on the Streets (SFChron)
  • More on BART Murals (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Riding Every Muni Line (Curbed)
  • Planning Wants SoMa Housing Project Changes (Hoodline)
  • More on Hunter’s Point Cleanup (SFChron)
  • Development Planned for San Jose Train Stop (MercNews)
  • Commentary: Bike Sharing Coming to Marin (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: Good Riddance, Steven Heminger (MercNews)
  • Commentary: Cafeteria Ban is Silly (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA