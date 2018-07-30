Today’s Headlines

  • Transit and ‘Peopleway’ Pier for Northern Waterfront (SFExaminer)
  • More on Nia Wilson’s Murder (SFChron)
  • Body Found at Dublin BART Station (SFExaminer)
  • Parking on BART’s Antioch Extension (SFChron)
  • More on Uber/Lyft Increasing Traffic (Curbed)
  • Scooters: Nuisance, the Future, or Both? (NPR)
  • Bullet Train’s Speed Mandate Questioned (MarinIJ)
  • Potential Exploratorium Installation at Alvord Lake (Hoodline)
  • Sausalito Park Renovation Moves Forward (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: BART Must do More to Address Crime (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Use 3D Crosswalks in SF (SFExaminer)

  • Transit renaissance at Fort Mason/Northern Waterfront? LMAO!
    It’s really sad when extending an unreliable, outdated streetcar is deemed big news in a supposed tech-centric, transit first city with people anxiously waiting decades for funding to get it built. OMG! I cannot wait until 2040 to spend an hour on a streetcar going from Powell/Market to Fort Mason!