Today’s Headlines
- Transit and ‘Peopleway’ Pier for Northern Waterfront (SFExaminer)
- More on Nia Wilson’s Murder (SFChron)
- Body Found at Dublin BART Station (SFExaminer)
- Parking on BART’s Antioch Extension (SFChron)
- More on Uber/Lyft Increasing Traffic (Curbed)
- Scooters: Nuisance, the Future, or Both? (NPR)
- Bullet Train’s Speed Mandate Questioned (MarinIJ)
- Potential Exploratorium Installation at Alvord Lake (Hoodline)
- Sausalito Park Renovation Moves Forward (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: BART Must do More to Address Crime (SFChron)
- Commentary: Use 3D Crosswalks in SF (SFExaminer)
