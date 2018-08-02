Today’s Headlines
- Lawyer Blames BART for Nia Wilson’s Death (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- More on Uber/Lyft Tax (Curbed)
- Bay Area Mayors Talk Housing (SFExaminer)
- Does SF Need Rent Control? (Curbed)
- More on Trump’s Plan to Roll Back California Tailpipe Regs (CBSLocal)
- Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Motorist in North Beach (SFExaminer)
- Housing and Whole Foods Coming to Temescal (Hoodline)
- No, Cops Can’t Run Red Lights at Will (SFExaminer)
- A Hyperloop for Cupertino? (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: BART Murder and Mental Illness (SFChron)
- Commentary: The Conversation About BART Slaying (SFChron)
- Commentary: Marin to Vote on Transportation Sales Tax (MarinIJ)
