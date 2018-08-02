Today’s Headlines

  • Lawyer Blames BART for Nia Wilson’s Death (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
  • More on Uber/Lyft Tax (Curbed)
  • Bay Area Mayors Talk Housing (SFExaminer)
  • Does SF Need Rent Control? (Curbed)
  • More on Trump’s Plan to Roll Back California Tailpipe Regs (CBSLocal)
  • Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Motorist in North Beach (SFExaminer)
  • Housing and Whole Foods Coming to Temescal (Hoodline)
  • No, Cops Can’t Run Red Lights at Will (SFExaminer)
  • A Hyperloop for Cupertino? (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: BART Murder and Mental Illness (SFChron)
  • Commentary: The Conversation About BART Slaying (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Marin to Vote on Transportation Sales Tax (MarinIJ)

