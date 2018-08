Today’s Headlines

Neighbors Put Parking Over Bikeshare (SFExaminer)

Church Blocks Housing over Parking (Curbed)

Is Berkeley Bikeshare Deal Monopolistic? (Berkeleyside)

A Look at the Transbay Transit Center (SFChron)

Everything About Scooters (BayCityBeacon)

BART Adds Police (SFChron)

Another BART Assault (SFExaminer)

Hit and Run Driver Injures Unicyclist (SFExaminer)

Danger on Mt. Diablo Road (MercNews)

Cyclist Convicted in Pedestrian’s Death Say he Was Victim too (SFChron)

Proposed Tri-Valley Rail Extension (MercNews)

