Today’s Headlines

More on BART Security Plan (SFExaminer, SFChron, SFWeekly)

Future of Ashby BART Parking Lot (Berkeleyside)

AC Transit Runs to New Transit Center on Sunday (SFChron)

Pedestrian Seriously Injured at 2nd and Geary (Hoodline)

Senior Pedestrians in the Richmond (SFExaminer)

Scooters Increase Hospital Visits? (Becker’sHospitalReview)

Biking on San Jose Sidewalk (MercNews)

Air Quality Advisory for North and East Bays (Almanac)

Occupants of Car that Raced VTA Train ID’d (EastBayTimes)

Spots to Visit in San Francisco (Curbed)

Commentary: Work on Getting Trains into Transbay (SFChron)

Commentary: Did Muni Sacrifice Bus Lines to Run Twin Peaks Replacement Service? (MissionLocal)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA