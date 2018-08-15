Today’s Headlines
- Cyclist Killed at Taylor and Turk (SFWeekly)
- Masonic Ribbon Cutting (SFWeekly, Hoodline, SFExaminer)
- Twin Peaks Contractor Fined for Safety Violations (SFExaminer)
- SMART Train to Celebrate One Year of Service (MarinIJ)
- Cities Must Rein in Ride Hails (CityLab)
- Summer Muni Riders Near Finish Line (Curbed)
- Relating New Housing Construction and Evictions (Curbed)
- Open Space and the Design of Two Condos (SFChronicle)
- Polk Street Club Going for Condos (Curbed)
- Amtrak Capitol Corridor Delayed by Suspicious Package (EastBayTimes)
- Community Bike Shop Burglarized (Hoodline)
- Commentary: SMART Train is a Success (MarinIJ)
