Today’s Headlines

Cyclist Killed at Taylor and Turk (SFWeekly)

Masonic Ribbon Cutting (SFWeekly, Hoodline, SFExaminer)

Twin Peaks Contractor Fined for Safety Violations (SFExaminer)

SMART Train to Celebrate One Year of Service (MarinIJ)

Cities Must Rein in Ride Hails (CityLab)

Summer Muni Riders Near Finish Line (Curbed)

Relating New Housing Construction and Evictions (Curbed)

Open Space and the Design of Two Condos (SFChronicle)

Polk Street Club Going for Condos (Curbed)

Amtrak Capitol Corridor Delayed by Suspicious Package (EastBayTimes)

Community Bike Shop Burglarized (Hoodline)

Commentary: SMART Train is a Success (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA