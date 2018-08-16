Today’s Headlines

Bill to Increase BART Control over Development (SFChron)

BART Delays from Emergency Track Repairs (NBCBayArea)

Muni Bus Yard Shutdown Made Driver Shortage Worse (SFExaminer)

More on Twin Peaks Contractor (SFExaminer)

NY-Style Uber Crackdown Won’t Come to SF (SFWeekly)

Uber Crash Turned People off to Self-Driving Cars (SFChron)

Public Opinion Sought on 6th Street (Hoodline)

Ocean Avenue Utility Box Art (Hoodline)

SF’s Best Privately Owned Public Spaces (Curbed)

YIMBY Action and Rent Control (SFExaminer)

Webster and Posey Tubes to Close for Maintenance (EastBayTimes)

LA To Body Scan Subway Riders (MercNews)

