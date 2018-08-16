Today’s Headlines

  • Bill to Increase BART Control over Development (SFChron)
  • BART Delays from Emergency Track Repairs (NBCBayArea)
  • Muni Bus Yard Shutdown Made Driver Shortage Worse (SFExaminer)
  • More on Twin Peaks Contractor (SFExaminer)
  • NY-Style Uber Crackdown Won’t Come to SF (SFWeekly)
  • Uber Crash Turned People off to Self-Driving Cars (SFChron)
  • Public Opinion Sought on 6th Street (Hoodline)
  • Ocean Avenue Utility Box Art (Hoodline)
  • SF’s Best Privately Owned Public Spaces (Curbed)
  • YIMBY Action and Rent Control (SFExaminer)
  • Webster and Posey Tubes to Close for Maintenance (EastBayTimes)
  • LA To Body Scan Subway Riders (MercNews)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA