Today’s Headlines
- Bill to Increase BART Control over Development (SFChron)
- BART Delays from Emergency Track Repairs (NBCBayArea)
- Muni Bus Yard Shutdown Made Driver Shortage Worse (SFExaminer)
- More on Twin Peaks Contractor (SFExaminer)
- NY-Style Uber Crackdown Won’t Come to SF (SFWeekly)
- Uber Crash Turned People off to Self-Driving Cars (SFChron)
- Public Opinion Sought on 6th Street (Hoodline)
- Ocean Avenue Utility Box Art (Hoodline)
- SF’s Best Privately Owned Public Spaces (Curbed)
- YIMBY Action and Rent Control (SFExaminer)
- Webster and Posey Tubes to Close for Maintenance (EastBayTimes)
- LA To Body Scan Subway Riders (MercNews)
