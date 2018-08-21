Today’s Headlines
- Is Ed Reiskin’s Job on the Line? (SFExaminer, SFChron)
- More on Schools and Muni Bus Shortage (Curbed)
- More on Bike Share Petition (SFExaminer)
- Charges Dropped Against Najari Smith (CBSLocal)
- Oakland Considers Scooter Regs (Hoodline)
- New Oakland Pedestrian Crossing (EastBayTimes)
- Market Street’s Empty Market Street Place (SFChron)
- More on Transbay (Wired)
- Uber Unsure About Driverless Future (BizTimes)
- West Menlo Park Residents Petition for Safer Street (Almanac)
- Commentary: Oakland A’s Should Stay by Coliseum BART (SFChron)
