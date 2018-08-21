Today’s Headlines

  • Is Ed Reiskin’s Job on the Line? (SFExaminer, SFChron)
  • More on Schools and Muni Bus Shortage (Curbed)
  • More on Bike Share Petition (SFExaminer)
  • Charges Dropped Against Najari Smith (CBSLocal)
  • Oakland Considers Scooter Regs (Hoodline)
  • New Oakland Pedestrian Crossing (EastBayTimes)
  • Market Street’s Empty Market Street Place (SFChron)
  • More on Transbay (Wired)
  • Uber Unsure About Driverless Future (BizTimes)
  • West Menlo Park Residents Petition for Safer Street (Almanac)
  • Commentary: Oakland A’s Should Stay by Coliseum BART (SFChron)

