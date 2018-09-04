Today’s Headlines
- Scooters Returning to San Francisco (Curbed, Hoodline, Mashable)
- Was Scooter Permit Process Fair? (SFChron, SFBay)
- Meanwhile, Oakland Embraces Scooters (SFChron)
- Jump Bikes Come to the Presidio (Curbed)
- Fight on Muni Train (MercNews)
- BART Station Agent Punched (EastBayTimes, SFBay)
- BART Stations with the most Arrests (SFChron)
- Breaking Down the Gas Tax (EastBayTimes)
- Rebuilding SF’s Seawall (SFChron)
- Hit and Run Motorist Sought in South San Jose (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Vote ‘No’ on Prop. 6 (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Remember Importance of Labor and the Seawall in Protecting San Francisco (SFExaminer)
