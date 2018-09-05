Today’s Headlines
- Muni’s 90-day Plan to Improve Service (SFExaminer)
- Muni to Upgrade ‘NextBus’ Tech (SFExaminer, SFChron)
- Muni Meltdown 2018 (MissionLocal)
- Finishing the Summer of Muni (Curbed)
- Driver Hits Pedestrian in Sunset District (SFExaminer)
- ‘Love our City’ Cleanup (Hoodline)
- More on plans for Remainder of Bay Bridge (SFChron)
- Courts Rule it’s Not a Crime to Sleep on the Street (SFChron)
- Supervisors Defend Gas Tax (SFWeekly)
- More on California’s Push towards Renewable Energy (SFChron)
- Commentary: Get Ready for the Return of the Scooters (SFChron)
