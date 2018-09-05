Today’s Headlines

  • Muni’s 90-day Plan to Improve Service (SFExaminer)
  • Muni to Upgrade ‘NextBus’ Tech (SFExaminer, SFChron)
  • Muni Meltdown 2018 (MissionLocal)
  • Finishing the Summer of Muni (Curbed)
  • Driver Hits Pedestrian in Sunset District (SFExaminer)
  • ‘Love our City’ Cleanup (Hoodline)
  • More on plans for Remainder of Bay Bridge (SFChron)
  • Courts Rule it’s Not a Crime to Sleep on the Street (SFChron)
  • Supervisors Defend Gas Tax (SFWeekly)
  • More on California’s Push towards Renewable Energy (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Get Ready for the Return of the Scooters (SFChron)

  • Wasn’t the TEP supposed to have taken care of Muni “problems?” Guess not.
    Muni is crap and always will be crap. No wonder people are choosing ride hailing services over inconsistent and failing transit service.

  • thielges

    I wouldn’t condemn Muni to permanent failure. There are plenty of cities that offer better transit (some even in the USA!) and no reason why SF can’t do better. If there are core organizational or political issues, then fix that.

  • shamelessly

    Muni has gotten progressively better over the 25 years I’ve been riding it. It hasn’t happened all at once, and it happens in small steps. But I’ve seen sensible bus route consolidation (so I don’t have to wonder whether to wait on Valencia or run a block over for a Mission bus), bus-only lanes, implementation of contactless fare media (Clipper cards), and newer more comfortable buses and subway trains for a start. Looking forward to the opening of bus rapid transit on Van Ness soon, and on Geary down the line. Our city is constantly evolving, and Muni evolves with it. It doesn’t happen overnight, but it does happen.

  • The same core issues continue to plague our city and affect its riders. If SFMTA doesn’t know how the fix the problems then bring in a team who can. As for Shamelessly’s comment…Muni doesn’t evolve with the ever-changing city. If it had, we would have a robust network of rail lines and seamless transfer points.

  • Jeffrey Baker

    Last week I spent 40 minutes going from Folsom to Embarcadero on the N, an average of less than 1MPH. Because they have the same trains, control systems, and operating procedures they had 20 years ago. Muni is a disaster.

  • City Resident

    It’s worth giving credit where credit is due. As others have pointed out, Muni has noticeably improved although much work still needs to be done.