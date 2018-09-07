Today’s Headlines
- Global Climate Fight Comes to San Francisco (SFChron)
- Scooters Could Join Jump Bikes and Come to Presidio (SFExaminer)
- Muni Fare Changes Take Effect (Patch)
- City Still not Ready for the Big One (SFChron)
- Berkeley Earthquake Exercise (Curbed)
- Cracked Millennium Tower Window Sign of Bigger Problems? (SFChron)
- Plans for Mission Development Move Forward (Hoodline)
- Chinatown Public Housing Makeover (SFExaminer)
- Contra Costa Bus Driver Files Discrimination Lawsuit (EastBayTimes)
- More on Muni Heritage Weekend (SFExaminer)
- Petition to Keep Angel Island Ferry Operator (MarinIJ)
- Letter: BART Claims Nothing’s More Important than Safety? (EastBayTimes)
