Today’s Headlines

  • Global Climate Fight Comes to San Francisco (SFChron)
  • Scooters Could Join Jump Bikes and Come to Presidio (SFExaminer)
  • Muni Fare Changes Take Effect (Patch)
  • City Still not Ready for the Big One (SFChron)
  • Berkeley Earthquake Exercise (Curbed)
  • Cracked Millennium Tower Window Sign of Bigger Problems? (SFChron)
  • Plans for Mission Development Move Forward (Hoodline)
  • Chinatown Public Housing Makeover (SFExaminer)
  • Contra Costa Bus Driver Files Discrimination Lawsuit (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Muni Heritage Weekend (SFExaminer)
  • Petition to Keep Angel Island Ferry Operator (MarinIJ)
  • Letter: BART Claims Nothing’s More Important than Safety? (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA