Today’s Headlines

  • Muni Operators Tired of Threats and Danger (SFExaminerSFChron)
  • More on Automatic Control Damage in Twin Peaks Tunnel (Curbed)
  • BART Preps Early Morning Bus Service for Seismic Retrofit (SFChron)
  • Planned Development for Lake Merritt BART (Hoodline, CBSLocal)
  • Oakland’s Plans to Make Scooters Affordable (KALW)
  • More on Cyclist Killed at Howard/S. Van Ness (Hoodline, SFExaminer)
  • Hit-and-Run Motorist Kills Pedestrian in Santa Rosa (SFGate)
  • Putting Navigation Centers Outside City (SFChron)
  • More on Angel Island Ferry Dispute (SFChron)
  • Parents, Kids and Lessons from Transit Overseas (Curbed)
  • Commentary: Homes not Cars on Divisadero (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • david vartanoff

    The bustitution will be far more useful if all of these buses get both an exclusive access to the bridge and on the bridge. The bus agencies should insist on this both for the period of disruption and permanently as a condition of the arrangement w/BART

  • embarcadero

    The disruption ends at 5 am – just one hour after the normal start of operations.

    I doubt the bridge traffic is that congested that early in the day. There should be room for everyone.

  • david vartanoff

    You are probably correct about that single hour. That said, MTC acting as the bridge BOD has been wailing about need for more throughput on the bridge but unwilling to either put up the funds to buy/operate more express buses, and critically, IMHO, stalling on giving the buses the buses a dedicated lane in the hours when they do need it.