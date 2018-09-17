Today’s Headlines

Muni Operators Tired of Threats and Danger (SFExaminer, SFChron)

More on Automatic Control Damage in Twin Peaks Tunnel (Curbed)

BART Preps Early Morning Bus Service for Seismic Retrofit (SFChron)

Planned Development for Lake Merritt BART (Hoodline, CBSLocal)

Oakland’s Plans to Make Scooters Affordable (KALW)

More on Cyclist Killed at Howard/S. Van Ness (Hoodline, SFExaminer)

Hit-and-Run Motorist Kills Pedestrian in Santa Rosa (SFGate)

Putting Navigation Centers Outside City (SFChron)

More on Angel Island Ferry Dispute (SFChron)

Parents, Kids and Lessons from Transit Overseas (Curbed)

Commentary: Homes not Cars on Divisadero (SFExaminer)

