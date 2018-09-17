Today’s Headlines
- Muni Operators Tired of Threats and Danger (SFExaminer, SFChron)
- More on Automatic Control Damage in Twin Peaks Tunnel (Curbed)
- BART Preps Early Morning Bus Service for Seismic Retrofit (SFChron)
- Planned Development for Lake Merritt BART (Hoodline, CBSLocal)
- Oakland’s Plans to Make Scooters Affordable (KALW)
- More on Cyclist Killed at Howard/S. Van Ness (Hoodline, SFExaminer)
- Hit-and-Run Motorist Kills Pedestrian in Santa Rosa (SFGate)
- Putting Navigation Centers Outside City (SFChron)
- More on Angel Island Ferry Dispute (SFChron)
- Parents, Kids and Lessons from Transit Overseas (Curbed)
- Commentary: Homes not Cars on Divisadero (SFExaminer)
