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Events

This Week: Repair Night, Valencia Live, Sunday Streets

8:15 AM PDT on June 8, 2026
This Week: Repair Night, Valencia Live, Sunday Streets

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Tuesday Bike It Forward Community Repair Night. Interested in learning bike maintenance basics, or putting your mechanic skills to use? Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition as they rehabilitate donated and abandoned bicycles and get them to folks who need them. Tuesday, June 9, 5-7 p.m. San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, 1720 Market Street, S.F. RSVP required.
  • Wednesday East Bay Greenway Phase 2 Opening. Join Bike East Bay, Walk Oakland Bike Oakland, Oakland DOT staff, and others to celebrate the grand opening of the project along San Leandro Street north of Coliseum BART. Wednesday, June 10, 10 a.m. 66th Ave and San Leandro Street in Oakland, north of the Coliseum BART station.
  • Thursday Bike!Bike! West 2026. The gathering is a space for members of community bicycle workshops and cycling groups and/or collectives, to meet, hold informative workshops and activities to strengthen the bike community. Thursday, June 11-14, Schedule pick up starts at 3 p.m. 577 5th Street, Oakland. Registration required.
  • Thursday SFBike at Valencia LIVE. Valencia LIVE! is a free, all-ages street party featuring live music, local businesses representation, local food, art, and community celebration. Thursday, June 11, 5-9:30 p.m. Valencia Street between 16th and 19th, S.F.
  • Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women and nonbinary cyclists. Friday, June 12, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
  • Sunday Birds & BBQ Community Ride. Join Cycles of Change for an all-ages community ride from Fruitvale BART to Arrowhead Marsh. Sunday, June 14, 10 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Fruitvale BART, 3401 E 12th Street, Oakland. RSVP.
  • Sunday Sunday Streets Tenderloin. Since 2008, Sunday Streets has transformed San Francisco’s streets into car-free community spaces, bringing neighbors together for a day of connection, movement, and fun. Sunday, June 14, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 1001 Eddy Street, S.F.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

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