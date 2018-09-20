Today’s Headlines
- Appealing SF’s Scooter Process (SFChron, SFExaminer, Curbed)
- Helmet Requirement Repealed for Scooters (SFExaminer, EastBayTimes)
- DPW Throwing Away Bikes? (SFWeekly)
- BART’s License Plate Cameras (CityLab)
- Questions on Cameras on Ohlone Greenway (EastBayTimes)
- Elderly Woman Struck by Truck Driver in Bernal (SFExaminer)
- Pedestrian Killed at 9th and Howard (Hoodline)
- Motorists Asked to Pay on Treasure Island (SFExaminer)
- SF to Cap City Government’s Gas Use (SFExaminer)
- Study Finds Business Districts Harass Homeless (Curbed)
- Neighborhoods with Most Millennials (SFGate)
- More on Housing Costs and Segregation (MarinIJ)
