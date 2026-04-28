Headlines, April 28
By Roger Rudick
8:27 AM PDT on April 28, 2026
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog San Francisco
Bay Bridge Group Ride – A Celebration and a Reminder
The Western Span needs a bike path. This project needs to get done
Bike East Bay
April 28, 2026
Are U.S. Cities Ready for the Robo-Taxi Revolution?
And how can they get ready to regulate the shared AV revolution?
April 27, 2026
Streetsblog Reviews Last Weeks California Bike Summit, Part 1: Advice on Living with Caltrans
When a back injury sidelined Streetsblog California editor Damien Newton, we knew just who to call for this review.
April 27, 2026
San Francisco Celebrates One Year of Sunset Dunes
The numbers show the city is safer, merchants are doing better, the new park is very popular—in other words, Sunset Dunes is an unqualified success
April 27, 2026
Talking Headways Podcast: The Urban Truth Collective
Tom Flood, Grant Ennis and Brent Toderian of the Urban Truth Collective discuss pushing back on falsehoods and conspiracies through positive messaging around cities.
April 27, 2026