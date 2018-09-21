Today’s Headlines
- New Voices on Muni (SFBay)
- Are BART Fare Inspections Discriminatory? (EastBayTimes)
- Bay Area Set to Move to Clipper 2 (GovTech)
- AC Transit Will Continue to Serve Schools (SFChron)
- SMART to Begin Extension to Windsor (MarinIJ)
- Plans for More Transit on Treasure Island (SFChron)
- Bird and Lime Scooters Look Outside SF (SFChron)
- Scooters Banned from San Jose Open Streets (EastBayTimes)
- Elderly Woman Struck in Bernal Heights Dies (SFExaminer)
- More on Motorist who Killed Pedestrian on Howard (SFWeekly)
- Map of Lost Streetcars (Hoodline)
