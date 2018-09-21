Today’s Headlines

  • New Voices on Muni (SFBay)
  • Are BART Fare Inspections Discriminatory? (EastBayTimes)
  • Bay Area Set to Move to Clipper 2 (GovTech)
  • AC Transit Will Continue to Serve Schools (SFChron)
  • SMART to Begin Extension to Windsor (MarinIJ)
  • Plans for More Transit on Treasure Island (SFChron)
  • Bird and Lime Scooters Look Outside SF (SFChron)
  • Scooters Banned from San Jose Open Streets (EastBayTimes)
  • Elderly Woman Struck in Bernal Heights Dies (SFExaminer)
  • More on Motorist who Killed Pedestrian on Howard (SFWeekly)
  • Map of Lost Streetcars (Hoodline)

