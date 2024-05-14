Headlines, May 14

- Weekend BART Shutdowns Planned (Hoodline)
- More on Muni's Planned Fare Evasion Crackdown (KTVU)
- More on Planned Ferry Service Expansion (Hoodline)
- Folsom Street Rebuild Breaks Ground (SFStandard)
- Gilman Bike Bridge Open (Berkelyside)
- Downtown S.F. Showing Signs of Recovery (KPIX)
- Even City Employees Work from Home (SFExaminer)
- S.F. Office Tower Filling Up (SFChron)
- Excelsior Residents Fight Over Free Private Car Storage (SFStandard)
- East Bay Political Leaders Killed in San Diego Collision (SFGate)
- Concord Man Convicted of Reckless Driving, 'Well Over' 100 mph, but No Jail and Permitted to Drive Again!? (SFChron)
- Commentary: Unsafe Streets, and the Trauma they Cause, Can be Fixed (Berkeleyside)
