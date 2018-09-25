Today’s Headlines

BART Explores Unarmed ‘Ambassador’ Program (SFExaminer)

More on Transit Week’s Rough Start (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Clipper Update will be Lacking (Curbed)

Extending Bus Service During Transbay Retrofit (SFChron)

SoMa Mourns Pedestrian Killed (Hoodline)

Serious Collisions over the Weekend (SFExaminer)

Scooter Visits to the ER (EastBayTimes)

How to Use the Sidewalk (Curbed)

More on FordGo in Bayview (Hoodline)

Tariff’s Hit Marin Bike Shops (MarinIJ)

Transit Center to Get Fit (SFChron)

HSR in Hong Kong, while Buses Serve Transbay (SFGate)

