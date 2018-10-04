Today’s Headlines

  • More Speculation on When Transbay will Re-Open (Curbed)
  • Leading Candidates in BART Race (SFExaminer)
  • How BART Cleans its Trains (SFGate)
  • Muni Manager on Job After Multiple Groping Complaints (SFExaminer)
  • Work to Begin on Geary (MassTransit)
  • Linden Street Living Alley (Hoodline)
  • Motorist Hits Pedestrian at Baker and Oak (SFWeekly)
  • Facebook Doubling its Bay Area Footprint (BizTimes)
  • Potrero Power Station Project (Socketsite)
  • City’s Legal Bills over Sinking Millennium Tower (UPI)
  • Ongoing Skyscraper Earthquake Danger (SFChron)
  • Supervisors Endorse Prop. 10 (Curbed)

  • Geary…
    So, basically the street from Stanyan to Market will be ripped up like Van Ness for at least 3 years. Great. What do we get from this? Certainly not a subway or dedicated ROW light rail system that would move these 54,000 38/38R folks a heck of a lot faster.
    As for safety…blame SF and eminent domain back in the 60s for turning Geary into a ped unfriendly freeway.