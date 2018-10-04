Today’s Headlines
- More Speculation on When Transbay will Re-Open (Curbed)
- Leading Candidates in BART Race (SFExaminer)
- How BART Cleans its Trains (SFGate)
- Muni Manager on Job After Multiple Groping Complaints (SFExaminer)
- Work to Begin on Geary (MassTransit)
- Linden Street Living Alley (Hoodline)
- Motorist Hits Pedestrian at Baker and Oak (SFWeekly)
- Facebook Doubling its Bay Area Footprint (BizTimes)
- Potrero Power Station Project (Socketsite)
- City’s Legal Bills over Sinking Millennium Tower (UPI)
- Ongoing Skyscraper Earthquake Danger (SFChron)
- Supervisors Endorse Prop. 10 (Curbed)
