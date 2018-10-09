This Week: Fare Policy, Valencia, Walk & Roll to School
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday/today! Talk about Fare Policy. Well-designed fare policies can simplify the customer experience, help manage demand and make switching between transit systems simple and hassle-free. Hear about the efforts underway in the Bay Area to restructure fares. Tuesday, Oct. 9, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Tuesday/tonight! Valencia Committee Meeting. Mayor Breed has given the SFMTA four months to install protected bike lanes on Valencia Street from Market to 15th Street. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition’s next member committee meeting to learn more about our Valencia campaign to make sure the SFMTA meets this timeline. Tuesday, Oct. 9, 5:30-7 p.m., Muddy Waters Coffee House, 521 Valencia Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Walk & Roll to School Day. Studies show that children who walk to school enjoy health benefits and academic advantages, as well as get more quality bonding time with parents. Plus, walking to school gives children a sense of accomplishment, independence, and self-confidence. Get started on Walk & Roll to School Day, then keep walking as often as you can. Wednesday, Oct. 10; for times and locations, check out Walk SF’s list of participating schools.
- Thursday The New Home of the Warriors. Chase Center, the Golden State Warriors’ new billion-dollar home in Mission Bay, is scheduled to open in time for the 2019 basketball season. SPUR is offering a sneak peek at the construction of the arena and its associated offices and public spaces. Thursday, Oct. 11, 9 a.m. Tour details will be sent to registered attendees in advance of the tour date. Email publicprograms [at] spur.org or phone: 415.781.8726.
- Thursday A New Strategy for the Excelsior and Outer Mission. A little over a year ago, San Francisco launched a visioning process with community members from the Excelsior, the Outer Mission, and adjacent neighborhoods. These dialogues asked questions about how these neighborhoods could become even better places to live and visit. Learn how the strategy has succeeded from those who have been deeply involved with the process. Thursday, 12:30, SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Thursday Prop. 6: What’s at Stake for Transportation? Join the Sierra Club, an AC Transit board member, and Urban Habitat for a presentation about the importance of our urban public transit, what’s at risk if Prop 6 passes, and who is at risk without transportation justice. After the panelists speak, there will be time for questions and discussion. Snacks provided. This event is public transit accessible via the 19th Street BART station. Thursday, Oct. 11, 6 p.m., Sierra Club HQ, Yosemite Room, 2101 Webster St #1300, Oakland.
- Saturday The 20K Perimeter View Walk. Walk SF’s fundraiser walk will cover 20 kilometers (approximately 12 miles) of flat terrain (!) complete with breathtaking views, hidden passages, unique walkways, and lively urban spaces along our waterfront. Saturday, Oct. 13, 9-5 p.m., for more details and to purchase tickets, click here.
- Saturday Bicycle Tour of the Bay Trail. The Richmond shoreline and Bay Trail provide beautiful views of the San Francisco Bay for all levels of cyclists. But it’s not just a pretty view–there’s plenty of exciting history too. Join a Park Ranger-led bicycle tour of the Bay Trail. This will be a slow-paced ride with frequent stops and plenty of opportunities to observe and discuss points of interest. Saturday, Oct. 13, 1-3 p.m., Rosie the Riveter WWII/Home Front National Historical Park, 1414 Harbour Way South, Suite 3000, Richmond.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.