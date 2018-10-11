Today’s Headlines
- Mayor Aims to Speed Townsend and 6th Projects (SFExaminer)
- Transit Center Fix Delay (SFExaminer, SFGate, SFBay)
- Bus Riders Re-Adjust to Temporary Terminal (NBCBayArea)
- More on How Scooters Will Deploy Next Week (Curbed)
- Funding, History for Harvey Milk Plaza (BayAreaReporter)
- SoMa Tower with only Six Housing Units (Hoodline)
- More on Panhandle Hit and Run Victim (SFChron)
- More on Walk and Roll to School (SFExaminer, MarinIJ)
- Salesforce Supports Homeless Tax (Curbed)
- Mixed Use Planned near Burlingame Caltrain (DailyJournal)
- Waze to Expand Carpooling App (EastBayTimes)
- Talk about Trolley Dances (KALW)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA