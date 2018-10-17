Today’s Headlines
- More on Report that TNCs Cause Congestion (Hoodline, Curbed, CBSLocal)
- More on How to Park a Scooter (Curbed)
- Scooters Around the Country (EastBayTimes)
- Report Says S.F. Has Worst Roads in the Nation (SFChron)
- Sixth and Taylor Street Projects Approved (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Safety and the BART Board Race (EastBayTimes)
- Court Dismisses Geary Bus Project Suit (SFExaminer)
- Supes Approve India Basin Housing (SFExaminer)
- Is Rent Control Key to Bay Area Prices? (SFChron)
- California Housing Market Hits a Wall (Curbed)
- Illegal Advertising on the Sidewalk (Hoodline)
- San Jose’s New Transit Village (EastBayTimes)
