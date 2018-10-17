Today’s Headlines

More on Report that TNCs Cause Congestion (Hoodline, Curbed, CBSLocal)

More on How to Park a Scooter (Curbed)

Scooters Around the Country (EastBayTimes)

Report Says S.F. Has Worst Roads in the Nation (SFChron)

Sixth and Taylor Street Projects Approved (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Safety and the BART Board Race (EastBayTimes)

Court Dismisses Geary Bus Project Suit (SFExaminer)

Supes Approve India Basin Housing (SFExaminer)

Is Rent Control Key to Bay Area Prices? (SFChron)

California Housing Market Hits a Wall (Curbed)

Illegal Advertising on the Sidewalk (Hoodline)

San Jose’s New Transit Village (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA