Today’s Headlines

Contractor Sues Transbay Center Authority (SFChron, EastBayTimes)

City to Withhold Funds for Transbay Expansion Planning (SFExaminer)

Did Muni Tunnel Contractor Misrepresent Safety Record? (SFExaminer)

Police Release Photos of Hit & Run Motorist (SFExaminer, Hoodline)

SF Closer to Replacing Street Toilets (SFChron)

New Garbage Bins in Civic Center (SFExaminer)

Berkeley Sidewalk Regs (Berkeleyside)

Berkeley Traffic Circle Debate (Berkeleyside)

Bay Point Fire Delays Amtrak (SFGate)

Marin Transit’s All Electric Buses (MarinIJ)

The San Francisco that Emerged from the 1989 Quake (SFChron)

Commentary: Repeal Gas Tax in Name of Equality? (SFChron)

