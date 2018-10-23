Today’s Headlines

  • Fewer Scooter Complaints this Time (SFExaminer)
  • SFMTA Cuts Ties with Butler Enterprise (SFExaminer)
  • Bayview Community Transportation Plan (HoodlineABC7)
  • More on Withholding Money from Transbay (SFChron)
  • The Transformation of Civic Center (SFChron)
  • Under-Construction Oakland Housing Complex Burns (SFGate)
  • Police Back off ‘Sit/Lie’ on the Sidewalk Citations (SFChron)
  • Bicyclist Killed in Sunnyvale (CBSLocal)
  • What you Need to Know on Prop. 6 (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Strengthen the Seawall (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Prop. 6 is a Republican Lure (MercNews)

