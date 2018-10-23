Today’s Headlines
- Fewer Scooter Complaints this Time (SFExaminer)
- SFMTA Cuts Ties with Butler Enterprise (SFExaminer)
- Bayview Community Transportation Plan (Hoodline, ABC7)
- More on Withholding Money from Transbay (SFChron)
- The Transformation of Civic Center (SFChron)
- Under-Construction Oakland Housing Complex Burns (SFGate)
- Police Back off ‘Sit/Lie’ on the Sidewalk Citations (SFChron)
- Bicyclist Killed in Sunnyvale (CBSLocal)
- What you Need to Know on Prop. 6 (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Strengthen the Seawall (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Prop. 6 is a Republican Lure (MercNews)
