  • Parking Protected Bike Lanes Coming to Valencia (Hoodline)
  • BART Considers Surveillance Tech (Kron4)
  • Early Morning Bus Shuttles Approved for Transbay Retrofit (SFExaminer)
  • Judge Rejects Anti-HSR Case (FresnoBee)
  • Why Walkable Cities are Good for the Economy (VOX)
  • Poll Shows Prop. 6 Trailing (SFChron)
  • Understanding S.F.’s Prop. C (SFChron, Curbed)
  • Poll Shows Californians Oppose Building More Housing (Curbed)
  • Motorist Fatally Strikes Man at BART Garage (SFBay)
  • More on Cracked Windows on Millennium Tower (SFExaminer, Kron4)
  • Commentary: Better Candidates Needed for AC Transit Board (MercNews)

