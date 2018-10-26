Today’s Headlines
- Parking Protected Bike Lanes Coming to Valencia (Hoodline)
- BART Considers Surveillance Tech (Kron4)
- Early Morning Bus Shuttles Approved for Transbay Retrofit (SFExaminer)
- Judge Rejects Anti-HSR Case (FresnoBee)
- Why Walkable Cities are Good for the Economy (VOX)
- Poll Shows Prop. 6 Trailing (SFChron)
- Understanding S.F.’s Prop. C (SFChron, Curbed)
- Poll Shows Californians Oppose Building More Housing (Curbed)
- Motorist Fatally Strikes Man at BART Garage (SFBay)
- More on Cracked Windows on Millennium Tower (SFExaminer, Kron4)
- Commentary: Better Candidates Needed for AC Transit Board (MercNews)
