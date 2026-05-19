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today's headlines

Headlines, May 19

8:18 AM PDT on May 19, 2026
Headlines, May 19
  • Clipper Glitch Snarls BART (SFChron)
  • More on High Gas Prices Driving People to Transit (Oaklandside)
  • Berkeley Could Charge a Bit More for Private Car Storage (Berkeleyside)
  • Driver in Fatal East Oakland Crash Was Going Over 50 mph (Oaklandside)
  • Good Samaritans Detained Teen Driver (KRON4)
  • About one of the Victims of Saturday’s Crash in Oakland (SFChron)
  • Driver Strikes Nanny and Child in Stroller (SFist)
  • Remember Cyclists: Always Wear Hi-Vis so Drivers can See You (DailyJournal)
  • S.F. Moving Forward with Public Bank (SFChron)
  • Panels Explores Artist Housing (SFExaminer)
  • Cars, Bikes Bus for getting Around Yosemite (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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