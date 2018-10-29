This Week: Gov & Tech Happy Hour, SPUR Awards, Healthier Streets

Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:

  • Tuesday Government & Tech Happy Hour with Nick Josefowitz and Jay Nath. Join Nick Josefowitz for a happy hour and discussion with Jay Nath, former Chief Innovation Officer for the Mayor of SF (and current co-ED of City Innovate Foundation). They’ll talk about how we can use the power of tech and innovation to make SF better for everyone. Tuesday, Oct. 30, 7-8:30 p.m., White Rabbit Bar, 3138 Filmore Street, S.F.
  • Tuesday Silver SPUR Awards Luncheon.  The Silver SPUR Awards Luncheon honors individuals whose lifetime achievements have made San Francisco and the Bay Area better places to live, work and play. Project displays from SPUR’s sponsoring companies provide an inside look at the latest and largest projects shaping our region. Tuesday, Oct. 30, 10:30 a.m., Moscone Center, West, 3rd Floor, 800 Howard Street, S.F.
  • Wednesday Working for Healthier Streets. In January 2018, San Francisco launched a new Healthy Streets Operations Center (HSOC), which seeks to provide unified city services to the homelessness. As a joint operation among multiple agencies, the HSOC is able to coordinate appropriate responses to eliminate redundancy and ensure effectiveness. Hear more about the model and the lessons they’ve learned over nearly a year of operation. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
  • Wednesday Spooky Pop-Up Outreach. Biking by the jughandle at Market and Valencia on Halloween? SF Bicycle Coalition staff will be outside their office, so stop by, say hi and get a high-five for biking in the city. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 4:30-6 p.m., SF Bicycle Coalition, 1720 Market, 1720 Market Street, S.F.
  • Thursday TOD the Japanese Way. Japan’s privatized rail companies earn up to one-third of their revenue from real estate development around stations, encouraging density around transit and ongoing financial viability. However, this is a model rarely seen in the United States. What lessons can we learn from Japan to apply to California rail systems? How are Bay Area rail agencies approaching transit-oriented development on land that they own around their stations? Thursday, Nov. 1, 4 p.m., SPUR San Jose, 76 South First Street, San Jose.
  • Saturday CityTeam Bike Build. Help Cityteam Oakland assemble brand new bikes. They will be giving away over 100 bikes to the disadvantaged youth. Please bring any bike tools you have to the event. This includes screw drivers, crescent wrenches, pliers, hex keys, etc. Saturday, Nov. 3, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 722 Washington St, Oakland.
  • Saturday Artspan + JUMP Tour. ArtSpan is partnering with JUMP Bikes for a group tour of SF open studios hubs, groups sites, and artist studios in the Richmond & Sunset. There will be a fleet of up to 30 electric assist JUMP bicycles ready to ride. See Facebook on the day of the ride for live updates about where you can find the group. Saturday, Nov. 3,  11-5 p.m., starts at Avenue 12 Gallery, 1101 Lake Street, S.F.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

