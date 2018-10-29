Today’s Headlines

  • Mission BART to Get Bikeshare Station Not at Station (SFExaminer)
  • John Haley to Retire (NBCBayArea)
  • More on Uber/Lyft Crash Data (Curbed)
  • More on Embarcadero Plans (SFBay)
  • Upper Haight Work Causes Gas Leak (Hoodline)
  • Sounds of Berkeley BART (SFChron)
  • SF’s RV Residents (SFChron)
  • Housing Planned Near Civic Center (Hoodline)
  • Could Oakland Arson Raise Housing Prices More? (EastBayTimes)
  • Bus Driver Kills Cyclist in Santa Clara (MercNews)
  • Motorist Kills Cyclist in Pittsburg (EastBayTimes)
  • New Diridon Station Could be Gateway (MercNews)

