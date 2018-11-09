Today’s Headlines

Muni to Speed Purchases of New Trains (SFExaminer)

Update on Transbay Cracks (EastBayTimes)

T-Third to Get Replacement Buses (Hoodline)

Person on Tracks at MacArthur BART (SFBay)

BART Extension to San Jose a Year Away (MercNews)

Mobile Ticketing for Ferries (GovTech)

More on Townsend Bike Lanes Approval (Hoodline)

Another SoMa Hit & Run (Hoodline)

Prop. C Funds Will be Held in Reserve (SFChron, Curbed)

Did YIMBYs Lose on Tuesday? (Curbed)

Driverless Mercedes Coming to San Jose (SFChron)

Letter: Keep Bikes in View on Caltrain (EastBayTimes)

Streetsblog San Francisco will not publish on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 12, returning Tuesday, Nov. 13.