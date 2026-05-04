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This Week: Vision Zero Committee, Ballots and Brews, Exploratorium

8:03 AM PDT on May 4, 2026
This Week: Vision Zero Committee, Ballots and Brews, Exploratorium

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Wednesday Vision Zero Committee Meeting. This committee supports the work of improving street safety in San Francisco. Wednesday, May 6, 1 p.m. Union Square Conference Room, Floor 7, SFMTA Headquarters, 1 S Van Ness Avenue, S.F.
  • Wednesday Ballots and Brews: San Francisco. Each election, the SPUR Voter Guide offers comprehensive analysis and recommendations on the complex measures up for a vote. Join SPUR for a discussion and a beer. Wednesday, May 6, 5-7 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
  • Wednesday Bike to Wherever Day Bag Stuffing. Help Bike East Bay and energizer station hosts stuff swag bags with flyers, coupons and other goodies. These bags will be handed out to bicyclists, pedestrians and transit riders on Bike to Wherever Day (5/14). Wednesday, May 6, 5-7:30 p.m. Bike East Bay Office, 466 Water Street, Oakland. RSVP.
  • Wednesday After Dark: Ride On. Join this Bike Month celebration with the Exploratorium. Valet bike parking provided by Bike East Bay. Wednesday, May 6, 6-10 p.m. The Exploratorium, Pier 15, 698 The Embarcadero, S.F.
  • Thursday UCSF Bike Bus. Join this group of riders for a morning commute to Mission Bay. Thursday, May 7, meet at 8 for an 8:15 a.m. roll out. Check website for start locations, additional dates, and other details.
  • Thursday Ballots and Brews: Oakland. Same thing, Oakland edition. Thursday, May 7, 5-7 p.m. Local Economy, 6028 College Ave, Oakland.
  • Friday Ground Breaking for SMART Train Extension. The SMART train, which currently terminates at Windsor going north, is heading to Healdsburg. Design and initial construction is currently underway, with passenger service anticipated to begin in late 2028. Join officials for a ground-breaking. Friday, May 8, 1 p.m., at the Foley Family Community Pavilion, 3 North Street, Healdsburg.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

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