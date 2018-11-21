Today’s Headlines

  • Air is Finally Clearing (SFGate)
  • More on ‘Pink Tax’ on Transit (SFExaminer)
  • More on Western Span Bike Path (SFChron)
  • Which Streets Should be Closed to Cars Year Round? (Curbed)
  • Public Transportation’s Missed Opportunity (Curbed)
  • Transbay Park Waits (SFChron)
  • Supervisor Elect Talks D-10 Transportation (OaklandPost)
  • SFPD Adds Cops to Walk Market Street (SFChron)
  • VTA Gets Bomb Sniffing Dogs (EastBayTimes)
  • Market Hall Housing for San Rafael? (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: SF Needs a Pollution Plan (SFChron)

Streetsblog SF will be off for the Thanksgiving break, returning Monday, Nov. 16