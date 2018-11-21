Today’s Headlines
- Air is Finally Clearing (SFGate)
- More on ‘Pink Tax’ on Transit (SFExaminer)
- More on Western Span Bike Path (SFChron)
- Which Streets Should be Closed to Cars Year Round? (Curbed)
- Public Transportation’s Missed Opportunity (Curbed)
- Transbay Park Waits (SFChron)
- Supervisor Elect Talks D-10 Transportation (OaklandPost)
- SFPD Adds Cops to Walk Market Street (SFChron)
- VTA Gets Bomb Sniffing Dogs (EastBayTimes)
- Market Hall Housing for San Rafael? (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: SF Needs a Pollution Plan (SFChron)
