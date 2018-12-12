Today’s Headlines

  • Preliminary Findings Coming on Transbay (SFExaminer)
  • Grant for Better Market Street (SFChron)
  • Problems with New Berkeley BART Entrance (SFChron)
  • Ed Lee’s Legacy and Affordable Housing (SFChronSFExaminer)
  • The Big Plan to Solve Housing (EastBayTimes)
  • Architects and Developers Work Together (Curbed)
  • Woman Seriously Injured in Nob Hill Hit and Run (SFExaminerSFGate)
  • Mission Merchants Still Upset About Red Lanes (MissionLocal)
  • Berkeley’s Infrastructure Funding Gap (Berkeleyside)
  • Commentary: BART Fine is a Joke (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: The Bay Area’s Big Housing Deal You’ve Never Heard of (SFExaminer)

Join us tonight, Wednesday, Dec. 12, from 7-9 p.m., at Dalva, near the 16th and Mission BART station, for the annual Streetsblog holiday party.

And please consider making a donation during Streetsblog’s holiday fund drive!

  • Jeffrey Baker

    The BART thing is really embarrassing. BART needs to work up the hierarchy of infrastructure needs, starting from the bottom. They need stairs that people can actually step on. That’s, like, in the sub-basement of the hierarchy. Then they can slowly work their way up to making the stairs look like the Apple Store, if it turns out to be really necessary.

  • Stuart

    It looks like the hit and run headline needs a very unfortunate update: both linked stories now say the victim was killed.