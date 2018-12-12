Today’s Headlines

Preliminary Findings Coming on Transbay (SFExaminer)

Grant for Better Market Street (SFChron)

Problems with New Berkeley BART Entrance (SFChron)

Ed Lee’s Legacy and Affordable Housing (SFChron, SFExaminer)

The Big Plan to Solve Housing (EastBayTimes)

Architects and Developers Work Together (Curbed)

Woman Seriously Injured in Nob Hill Hit and Run (SFExaminer, SFGate)

Mission Merchants Still Upset About Red Lanes (MissionLocal)

Berkeley’s Infrastructure Funding Gap (Berkeleyside)

Commentary: BART Fine is a Joke (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: The Bay Area’s Big Housing Deal You’ve Never Heard of (SFExaminer)

