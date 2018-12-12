Today’s Headlines
- Preliminary Findings Coming on Transbay (SFExaminer)
- Grant for Better Market Street (SFChron)
- Problems with New Berkeley BART Entrance (SFChron)
- Ed Lee’s Legacy and Affordable Housing (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- The Big Plan to Solve Housing (EastBayTimes)
- Architects and Developers Work Together (Curbed)
- Woman Seriously Injured in Nob Hill Hit and Run (SFExaminer, SFGate)
- Mission Merchants Still Upset About Red Lanes (MissionLocal)
- Berkeley’s Infrastructure Funding Gap (Berkeleyside)
- Commentary: BART Fine is a Joke (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: The Bay Area’s Big Housing Deal You’ve Never Heard of (SFExaminer)
