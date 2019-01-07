Today’s Headlines

Repair Plan for Transit Center (SFExaminer)

Low Income Transit Riders to Get Discounts (SFGate)

Old BART Cars to Become Hotels? (SFExaminer)

Alstom to Help Muni Manage Maintenance (ITSInternational)

Rains, High Winds, Wreak Havoc on Streets (SFChron, SFWeekly)

Flooding Closes Great Highway (Curbed)

OakDOT Prioritizes Safety Measures where Boy was Hit (EastBayTimes)

Couple Critically Injured Crossing Street in South Berkeley (Berkeleyside)

First Pedestrian Death of Year in San Jose (EastBayTimes)

Forum on Gilman Roundabout (Berkeleyside)

Burlingame Roundabout (DailyJournal)

Car Ownership Still Increasing in Most Cities (Citilab)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA