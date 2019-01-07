Today’s Headlines
- Repair Plan for Transit Center (SFExaminer)
- Low Income Transit Riders to Get Discounts (SFGate)
- Old BART Cars to Become Hotels? (SFExaminer)
- Alstom to Help Muni Manage Maintenance (ITSInternational)
- Rains, High Winds, Wreak Havoc on Streets (SFChron, SFWeekly)
- Flooding Closes Great Highway (Curbed)
- OakDOT Prioritizes Safety Measures where Boy was Hit (EastBayTimes)
- Couple Critically Injured Crossing Street in South Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
- First Pedestrian Death of Year in San Jose (EastBayTimes)
- Forum on Gilman Roundabout (Berkeleyside)
- Burlingame Roundabout (DailyJournal)
- Car Ownership Still Increasing in Most Cities (Citilab)
