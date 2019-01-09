Today’s Headlines

  • Shakeup Coming to SFMTA Board? (SFExaminer)
  • More on BART Trains for Housing (Curbed)
  • Mayor Liccardo’s Recovery Continues (SFBay)
  • Berkeley’s Cluster of Collisions (Berkeleyside)
  • Oakland’s Garbage Blitz (SFChron)
  • Atherton to Discuss Future of Caltrain Service (Almanac)
  • Electric Cars Make Sense for TNCs (SFExaminer)
  • Fed Shutdown’s Impact on Infrastructure (EastBayTimes)
  • Socially Minded Architect (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Newsom Should Prioritize Middle Class Housing (SFChron)
  • Commentary: But Marin IJ’s Spotswood Still Doesn’t Want Any (MarinIJ)

  • mx

    “Shakeup Coming to SFMTA Board?”

    The SFMTA Board fundamentally exists to give the Mayor complete control over the agency while simultaneously providing zero democratic accountability for transit in this city. If Muni fails me, I can write my supe, but I’ll just get told I’m right and that’s an SFMTA issue. I can write the Mayor, but the Mayor’s office will pass the buck to the SFMTA Board. I can write the SFMTA Board, and I’ll just get back “They have received your email and will keep your thoughts in mind.”

    We’ve created a system in which there’s nobody who actually gets voted out of office for transit failures as long as elected officials treat the SFMTA as an independent agency if they’re asked to be responsible for its faults, but meddle with its decisions all day long as soon as constituents are upset about parking or a bike lane.

  • david vartanoff

    Well said. Muni needs major operational/work rules overhaul and no one in SF politics is willing to try that.