Today’s Headlines

Shakeup Coming to SFMTA Board? (SFExaminer)

More on BART Trains for Housing (Curbed)

Mayor Liccardo’s Recovery Continues (SFBay)

Berkeley’s Cluster of Collisions (Berkeleyside)

Oakland’s Garbage Blitz (SFChron)

Atherton to Discuss Future of Caltrain Service (Almanac)

Electric Cars Make Sense for TNCs (SFExaminer)

Fed Shutdown’s Impact on Infrastructure (EastBayTimes)

Socially Minded Architect (SFChron)

Commentary: Newsom Should Prioritize Middle Class Housing (SFChron)

Commentary: But Marin IJ’s Spotswood Still Doesn’t Want Any (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA