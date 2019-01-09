Today’s Headlines
- Shakeup Coming to SFMTA Board? (SFExaminer)
- More on BART Trains for Housing (Curbed)
- Mayor Liccardo’s Recovery Continues (SFBay)
- Berkeley’s Cluster of Collisions (Berkeleyside)
- Oakland’s Garbage Blitz (SFChron)
- Atherton to Discuss Future of Caltrain Service (Almanac)
- Electric Cars Make Sense for TNCs (SFExaminer)
- Fed Shutdown’s Impact on Infrastructure (EastBayTimes)
- Socially Minded Architect (SFChron)
- Commentary: Newsom Should Prioritize Middle Class Housing (SFChron)
- Commentary: But Marin IJ’s Spotswood Still Doesn’t Want Any (MarinIJ)
