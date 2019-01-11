Today’s Headlines

Chariot to Cease Operations (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Chariot Closure Shows Mobility is Hard (Wired)

Muni May Eliminate Switchbacks (SFExaminer)

Transbay Inspection Fail (SFChron, EastBayTimes)

More on Richmond Ferry (SFChron)

More on What to do with Old BART Cars (BusinessInsider)

Governor Links Housing and Transportation (SFChron, NewsTribune)

Buses and Bikes Aren’t Bad for the Environment (Slate)

Motorist Kills Man in Wheelchair in San Bruno (DailyJournal)

Commentary: SJ Needs Leadership on Housing, Transit (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Vision Zero and Berkeley Streets (Berkeleyside)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA