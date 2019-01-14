This Week: Next Level Bike and Ped Infra, Caltrain, Bluegrass and Bikes
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Monday/tonight! Next Level Bike and Ped Infrastructure. Come learn about the best pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure examples from the Netherlands and the Bay Area. Monday/tonight! Jan. 14, 6 p.m., SPUR Oakland,1544 Broadway, Oakland.
- Tuesday Caltrain’s 2040 Vision. Caltrain’s vision for the Peninsula corridor in 2040 includes electrified train service, greater integration with other transit operators, and additional trains, among other improvements. To bring this to fruition, the agency is developing a business plan to be implemented in 2020. Tuesday, Jan. 15, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Tuesday Bluegrass and Bikes. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a fun evening of socializing with friends old and new at this fundraiser. They will be serenaded by the Beauty Operators, a bluegrass band with board director Jeremy Pollock on guitar and vocals. Tuesday, Jan. 15, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Sports Basement, 1590 Bryant Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Comparing International Housing Systems. A wide variety of systems exist for the planning, financing, development, ownership and operation of housing. Come hear about examples from around the world. Wednesday, Jan. 16, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Bike Walk San Leandro Community Happy Hour. BWSL’s mission is to make San Leandro a safe and enjoyable place to walk and bike. They host San Leandro-based bike rides and walks, and work to inspire and empower San Leandro residents to increase their use of these and other modes of active transportation. In partnership with Bike East Bay, they hold monthly happy hours every third Wednesday of the month. Wednesday, Jan. 16, 6-7:30 p.m. The Cooler, 1517 E. 14th Street, San Leandro. RSVP on Facebook.
- Thursday Light up the Night. This is the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition’s bike-light distribution campaign, done alongside their sponsor, Bay Area Bicycle Law. They install hundreds of white front lights and red back lights on bicycles for people riding in the dark. To make sure that the bicycle lights go to those who need them the most, they keep the distribution locations a secret. Thursday, Jan. 17, 5-7:30 p.m. Contact SFBC for location details.
- Thursday Oakland Bicyclist and Pedestrian Advisory Commission. Oakland’s BPAC was established to advise the City Council on programs and projects related to walking and bicycling. Here’s this month’s agenda. Thursday, Jan. 17, 6-8 p.m., Hearing Room 4, 1 Frank H Ogawa Plaza, City Hall, Oakland.
