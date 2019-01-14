This Week: Next Level Bike and Ped Infra, Caltrain, Bluegrass and Bikes

sblog_calendar_cookie (1)

Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:

  • Monday/tonight! Next Level Bike and Ped Infrastructure. Come learn about the best pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure examples from the Netherlands and the Bay Area. Monday/tonight! Jan. 14, 6 p.m., SPUR Oakland,1544 Broadway, Oakland.
  • Tuesday Caltrain’s 2040 Vision. Caltrain’s vision for the Peninsula corridor in 2040 includes electrified train service, greater integration with other transit operators, and additional trains, among other improvements. To bring this to fruition, the agency is developing a business plan to be implemented in 2020. Tuesday, Jan. 15, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
  • Tuesday Bluegrass and Bikes. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a fun evening of socializing with friends old and new at this fundraiser. They will be serenaded by the Beauty Operators, a bluegrass band with board director Jeremy Pollock on guitar and vocals. Tuesday, Jan. 15, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Sports Basement, 1590 Bryant Street, S.F.
  • Wednesday Comparing International Housing Systems. A wide variety of systems exist for the planning, financing, development, ownership and operation of housing. Come hear about examples from around the world. Wednesday, Jan. 16, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
  • Wednesday Bike Walk San Leandro Community Happy Hour. BWSL’s mission is to make San Leandro a safe and enjoyable place to walk and bike. They host San Leandro-based bike rides and walks, and work to inspire and empower San Leandro residents to increase their use of these and other modes of active transportation. In partnership with Bike East Bay, they hold monthly happy hours every third Wednesday of the month. Wednesday, Jan. 16, 6-7:30 p.m. The Cooler, 1517 E. 14th Street, San Leandro. RSVP on Facebook.
  • Thursday Light up the Night. This is the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition’s bike-light distribution campaign, done alongside their sponsor, Bay Area Bicycle Law. They install hundreds of white front lights and red back lights on bicycles for people riding in the dark. To make sure that the bicycle lights go to those who need them the most, they keep the distribution locations a secret. Thursday, Jan. 17, 5-7:30 p.m. Contact SFBC for location details.
  • Thursday Oakland Bicyclist and Pedestrian Advisory Commission. Oakland’s BPAC was established to advise the City Council on programs and projects related to walking and bicycling. Here’s this month’s agenda. Thursday, Jan. 17, 6-8 p.m., Hearing Room 4, 1 Frank H Ogawa Plaza, City Hall, Oakland.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

sblog_calendar_cookie

This Week: Alameda County Bike Plan, GHG Reductions, Oakland Bike and Ped Advisory Committee

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Tuesday/tonight! Unincorporated Alameda County Bike Plan Meeting #1. Alameda County Public Works is updating the Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan for unincorporated areas. The plan will include strategies to improve bicycle and pedestrian safety; increase access to work, school, shopping, recreation, and transit; and facilitate more walking and biking. […]
sblog_calendar_cookie

This Week: Bicycle Advisory Committee, Resilient Richmond, San Jose River

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Monday/tonight! Bicycle Advisory Committee. The committee meets to consider bicycle transportation projects and policies and to make recommendations to the Board of Supervisors, the Municipal Transportation Agency, the County Transportation Authority, the San Francisco Police Department, and other City and County of San Francisco agencies. Monday/tonight! April 23, 6:30-7:30 p.m., City […]

This Week: Future City, Emeryville Bike Advisory, Bike and Roll to School

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Monday Today! The Past and Future City. The new book The Past and Future City addresses how historic preservation can go beyond the physical renovation of old buildings and address issues like affordable housing, inequality, sustainability and displacement. Join SPUR for a discussion about the changing role […]
sblog_calendar_cookie

This Week: Bicycle Advisory Committee, Big Bus Plus, Rooftop Urban Farming

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Monday/tonight! Bicycle Advisory Committee. The committee meets monthly to consider bicycle transportation projects and policies to make recommendations to the Board of Supervisors, the SFMTA, and other City and County agencies. Monday/tonight! July 24, 6:30-7:30 p.m., City Hall, Room 408, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, San Francisco […]
sblog_calendar_cookie

This Week: WTF Bike Kitchen, SFMTA/Muni Split, Renewable Energy

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Monday/tonight! Women/Trans*/Femme Open Work Hours at the Bike Kitchen. WTF night provides a safe and supportive atmosphere for Women/Trans*/Femme folks of all skill levels to experiment and explore while learning bike mechanics and maintenance. The bike kitchen has volunteer mechanics who can help troubleshoot and teach how to […]