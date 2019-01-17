Today’s Headlines
- Riders Slam Muni (SFBay)
- T-Third Switching to Bus Shuttles (Hoodline)
- Civic Center Station Re-Opens After Flooding (SFExaminer, Curbed)
- 125 Chariot Drivers Sign up for Muni (SFExaminer)
- Woman who Died in Van Ness Station ID’d (SFExaminer)
- Tree Cleared from Pleasant Hill BART Tracks (EastBayTimes)
- More on Naming Street After Oscar Grant (Curbed)
- More on North Berkeley BART Development Plans (Berkeleyside)
- VTA to End Night Bus Route 22 (EastBayTimes)
- Rain Contributes to Fatal Traffic Crashes (SFChron)
- The Evolution of Traffic Info (KQED)
- Batteries Don’t Yet Have Enough Juice for Buses (CityLab)
