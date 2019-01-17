Today’s Headlines

  • Riders Slam Muni (SFBay)
  • T-Third Switching to Bus Shuttles (Hoodline)
  • Civic Center Station Re-Opens After Flooding (SFExaminer, Curbed)
  • 125 Chariot Drivers Sign up for Muni (SFExaminer)
  • Woman who Died in Van Ness Station ID’d (SFExaminer)
  • Tree Cleared from Pleasant Hill BART Tracks (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Naming Street After Oscar Grant (Curbed)
  • More on North Berkeley BART Development Plans (Berkeleyside)
  • VTA to End Night Bus Route 22 (EastBayTimes)
  • Rain Contributes to Fatal Traffic Crashes (SFChron)
  • The Evolution of Traffic Info (KQED)
  • Batteries Don’t Yet Have Enough Juice for Buses (CityLab)

