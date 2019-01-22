Today’s Headlines

Uber Challenges Bay Area Bike Share Monopoly (SFExaminer)

BART Approval Rating Down (SFChron)

Money Saved by Closing Transbay Terminal (SFChron)

Mayors Endorse Transit-Housing Plan (Curbed)

Work Begins on Downtown San Jose BART (CBSLocal)

Pedestrianizing Section of 12th Street (SFWeekly)

Octavia Tree Removal (Hoodline)

Trash Piling up on University Ave (Berkeleyside)

Marin Hits Climate Goals (MarinIJ)

SMART Train Hits Milestone (MarinIJ)

Baby on the Bus (SFChron)

