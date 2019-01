Today’s Headlines

More on SF Charging to Drive Lombard (SFChron)

Update on 16th Street BART Development (SFChron)

Rents Could Double for S.F.’s Poorest (SFExaminer)

S.B. 35 is Unconstitutional? (Curbed)

Restoring Fort Scott (SFChron)

Pedestrian Hospitalized in Bayview Hit-and-Run (Hoodline)

Deadly San Jose Hit-and-Run (SFChron, CBSLocal)

Motorist Kills Pedestrian in Mountain View (EastBayTimes)

Woman Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in San Jose ID’d (EastBayTimes)

S.F. State Student Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver (SFExaminer)

Pedal Pods in San Francisco? (Curbed)

Commentary: Stop Making Housing, Transport Problems Worse (MercNews)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA