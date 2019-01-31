Today’s Headlines
- NIMBYs Push Back on Housing Initiative (SFChron)
- Muni May Build Housing for its Drivers (SFExaminer)
- State of the City and Affordable Housing (Curbed)
- Hope for Spin in S.F. (SFChron)
- Hovercraft for Bay Area Transport? (MercNews)
- More on Charging Drivers on Lombard (SFChron, KGO)
- Golden Gate Bridge Toll Hike and Funding Ferries (MarinI)
- Uber to Open New S.F. Offices (SFChron)
- More on Fremont Bike Lanes (CBSLocal)
- Filling Potholes in Santa Clara County (EastBayTimes)
- Seattle Only City Not to See Drop in Transit Ridership (SeattlePI)
- Moving out of S.F. (Curbed)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA