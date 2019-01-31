Today’s Headlines

  • NIMBYs Push Back on Housing Initiative (SFChron)
  • Muni May Build Housing for its Drivers (SFExaminer)
  • State of the City and Affordable Housing (Curbed)
  • Hope for Spin in S.F. (SFChron)
  • Hovercraft for Bay Area Transport? (MercNews)
  • More on Charging Drivers on Lombard (SFChronKGO)
  • Golden Gate Bridge Toll Hike and Funding Ferries (MarinI)
  • Uber to Open New S.F. Offices (SFChron)
  • More on Fremont Bike Lanes (CBSLocal)
  • Filling Potholes in Santa Clara County (EastBayTimes)
  • Seattle Only City Not to See Drop in Transit Ridership (SeattlePI)
  • Moving out of S.F. (Curbed)

  • So, Muni, which is completely mismanaged, pays its drivers big salaries and benefits packages that most private workers will never see and now wants to provide subsidized housing for them. How about knocking back on their salaries and bloated pensions first.

  • p_chazz

    And you are getting your information where? Maybe senior drivers get big salaries and benefits, but from a recent article:

    “Annual salary for new drivers starts at $47,000, notes [Office of the Budget and Legislative Analyst representative Fred] Russo. According the Mayor’s Office of Housing, the median income in 2018 for a single person in San Francisco is $82,900”.

    https://sf.curbed.com/2018/12/6/18129164/muni-sfmta-driver-shortage-meltdown-wages-vallie-brown

  • david vartanoff

    So check out what a Muni driver can afford to rent in SF for him/herself. partner, children, on that salary. And, remember, when (if) the next big quake takes out the Bay Bridge, exactly how will they get to jobs in SF from the “affordable” distant burbs.
    BTW, does pension envy mean you have been cheated by your employer for decades and are facing poverty as a retiree? Or worse yet, you were promised a great pension and then the corporate raiders engineered a bankruptcy which abolished it? If so, then the people you should be angry at are the bosses, not those who actually did well.

  • How about you check out what Muni and BART drivers earn each year versus a lot of hardworking people in the public/private sectors and get back to me with a more reasonable response. And thanks for assuming that I’ve been “cheated” on a pension. I’m merely pointing out well-known facts about Muni (and BART).

  • p_chazz

    I did check. Starting salaries are $47K per year.