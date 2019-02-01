Today’s Headlines
- Transbay to Remain Closed Until at Least June (SFChron)
- Walgreen’s Clipper Card Sales Knocked out by Glitch (SFExaminer)
- International Tagger Convicted of BART Vandalism (EastBayTimes)
- More on Cycling Decline and Misleading Numbers (SFExaminer)
- Sunday Streets Schedule (Curbed)
- More on Hovercraft (SFGate)
- Southern Ferry Routes? (EastBayTimes)
- Future of Angel Island Ferry Service (MarinIJ)
- Legal Decision Frees Funds for Santa Clara County Projects (CBSLocal)
- Berkeley’s Traffic Makeover (Berkeleyside)
- Bay Area Housing Market Cools, But Still Crazy (SFChron)
