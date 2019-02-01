Today’s Headlines

Transbay to Remain Closed Until at Least June (SFChron)

Walgreen’s Clipper Card Sales Knocked out by Glitch (SFExaminer)

International Tagger Convicted of BART Vandalism (EastBayTimes)

More on Cycling Decline and Misleading Numbers (SFExaminer)

Sunday Streets Schedule (Curbed)

More on Hovercraft (SFGate)

Southern Ferry Routes? (EastBayTimes)

Future of Angel Island Ferry Service (MarinIJ)

Legal Decision Frees Funds for Santa Clara County Projects (CBSLocal)

Berkeley’s Traffic Makeover (Berkeleyside)

Bay Area Housing Market Cools, But Still Crazy (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA