Today’s Headlines

  • Transbay to Remain Closed Until at Least June (SFChron)
  • Walgreen’s Clipper Card Sales Knocked out by Glitch (SFExaminer)
  • International Tagger Convicted of BART Vandalism (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Cycling Decline and Misleading Numbers (SFExaminer)
  • Sunday Streets Schedule (Curbed)
  • More on Hovercraft (SFGate)
  • Southern Ferry Routes? (EastBayTimes)
  • Future of Angel Island Ferry Service (MarinIJ)
  • Legal Decision Frees Funds for Santa Clara County Projects (CBSLocal)
  • Berkeley’s Traffic Makeover (Berkeleyside)
  • Bay Area Housing Market Cools, But Still Crazy (SFChron)

