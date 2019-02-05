Today’s Headlines

  • Skip, Scoot and Parking Citations (SFExaminer)
  • More on San Francisco and Car Use (Curbed, BizTimes)
  • Coalition Demands Free Muni (MissionLocal)
  • Chariot Shutdown Boosts Muni Applications (SFExaminer)
  • More on Mayor’s Call to Speed Housing (SFChron)
  • Mills College Bell Tower (Hoodline)
  • Drunk Driving, Hit-&-Run Marin Supervisor ‘Apologizes,’ While Lawyer Tries to get Him off (MarinIJ)
  • Things to do in Golden Gate Park (Curbed)
  • Letter: Diridon Needs More Bus Service, Not Cuts (MercNews)
  • Letter: Don’t Extend Road Past North San Jose School (MercNews)
  • Commentary: Newsom Working on Housing (SFChron)

  • murphstahoe

    If Damon Connelly wants to walk the walk, he should voluntarily turn his license in for a year. Just say “Look, I want to make a plea, drop the fine, take my license”

  • david vartanoff

    actually a DUI conviction should incur a mandatory license revocation for minimally a year. A second one? 5 years no driving.