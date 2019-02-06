Today’s Headlines

Tuesday’s Muni Meltdown (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Muni Funds Diverted from New Train Purchases (SFExaminer)

Amtrak and BART to Share New Transbay Crossing? (SFChron)

Jump e-Scooters Loses Appeal (SFExaminer)

Micro Mobility Conference (CityLab)

Tech Money for Housing? (Curbed)

Tours of Salesforce Tower (Curbed)

Car Rolls Into House in North Beach (Hoodline)

Repealing Housing Article 34 (Curbed)

Musk Tunnel for San Jose Airport? (MercNews)

The Battle to Tear Down the Embarcadero Freeway (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA