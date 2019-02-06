Today’s Headlines
- Tuesday’s Muni Meltdown (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Muni Funds Diverted from New Train Purchases (SFExaminer)
- Amtrak and BART to Share New Transbay Crossing? (SFChron)
- Jump e-Scooters Loses Appeal (SFExaminer)
- Micro Mobility Conference (CityLab)
- Tech Money for Housing? (Curbed)
- Tours of Salesforce Tower (Curbed)
- Car Rolls Into House in North Beach (Hoodline)
- Repealing Housing Article 34 (Curbed)
- Musk Tunnel for San Jose Airport? (MercNews)
- The Battle to Tear Down the Embarcadero Freeway (SFChron)
