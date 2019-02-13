Today’s Headlines

  • More on Newsom and HSR (SFWeeklySFChron)
  • HSR Announcement Setback for Transbay Terminal? (SFChron)
  • California HSR Timeline (MercNews)
  • BART to Consider Naming Street for Oscar Grant (EastBayTimes)
  • Rosa Parks Seat on Muni? (SFWeekly)
  • Frustration of Using Public Transportation in the Burbs (MercNews)
  • Low Support for S.F. Congestion Pricing Proposal (SFExaminer)
  • Caltrans’s Trash Problem (SFChron)
  • New Mission Mural (Hoodline)
  • Women Recovering from Crash in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
  • Letter: Reason Foundation Rail Ridership Forecasts All Wrong (MercNews)
  • Commentary: Newsom Chops Back Rail? (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA