Today’s Headlines

More on Newsom and HSR (SFWeekly, SFChron)

HSR Announcement Setback for Transbay Terminal? (SFChron)

California HSR Timeline (MercNews)

BART to Consider Naming Street for Oscar Grant (EastBayTimes)

Rosa Parks Seat on Muni? (SFWeekly)

Frustration of Using Public Transportation in the Burbs (MercNews)

Low Support for S.F. Congestion Pricing Proposal (SFExaminer)

Caltrans’s Trash Problem (SFChron)

New Mission Mural (Hoodline)

Women Recovering from Crash in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)

Letter: Reason Foundation Rail Ridership Forecasts All Wrong (MercNews)

Commentary: Newsom Chops Back Rail? (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA