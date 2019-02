Today’s Headlines

Bullet Train Still Coming to Bay Area (MercNews)

Why America Sucks at Infrastructure (Vox)

BART to Name Street After Oscar Grant (SFChron)

San Francisco’s New Ferry Gates (SFGate)

More on Opening Date of Berryessa/North San Jose BART (Curbed)

Restoring Weekday Caltrain to Atherton? (Almanac)

AC Transit Bus Drives Through Flood (NBCBayArea)

Motorists on Opioids (EastBayTimes)

Environmental Challenges at Howard Terminal (SFChron)

Non-profits May Get First Crack at Purchasing Apartments (SFExaminer)

Letter: France Can Build HSR But California Can’t? (MercNews)

Commentary: Kill Central Valley HSR (MercNews)

Streetsblog S.F. will not publish on President’s Day, Monday, Feb. 18.