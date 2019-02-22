Today’s Headlines
- Geary Rapid Project Breaks Ground (SFExaminer)
- More on Re-Opening of Stockton (SFChron, Hoodline, Fox2)
- Muni’s Most Delayed Trains (Curbed)
- BART Police Will Carry Narcan (SFWeekly)
- More on Whether Trump Can Take Back HSR Money (SFExaminer)
- What Happens if Trump Pulls Back HSR Funds? (MercNews)
- More on Requests for More Bike Racks (Curbed)
- Restaurants and Parklets (SFChron)
- Revamp of Golden Gate Park’s Oak Woodlands (Hoodline)
- Great Highway Reroute (SFWeekly)
- Chinese New Year Traffic and Muni Guide (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Newsom’s HSR Comments and the Trump Feud (SFChron)
