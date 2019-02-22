Today’s Headlines

  • Geary Rapid Project Breaks Ground (SFExaminer)
  • More on Re-Opening of Stockton (SFChron, Hoodline, Fox2)
  • Muni’s Most Delayed Trains (Curbed)
  • BART Police Will Carry Narcan (SFWeekly)
  • More on Whether Trump Can Take Back HSR Money (SFExaminer)
  • What Happens if Trump Pulls Back HSR Funds? (MercNews)
  • More on Requests for More Bike Racks (Curbed)
  • Restaurants and Parklets (SFChron)
  • Revamp of Golden Gate Park’s Oak Woodlands (Hoodline)
  • Great Highway Reroute (SFWeekly)
  • Chinese New Year Traffic and Muni Guide (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Newsom’s HSR Comments and the Trump Feud (SFChron)

