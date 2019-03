Today’s Headlines

Steve Heminger’s Departing Q&A (MarinIJ)

More on Mayor Breed’s Push on Safety (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Motorist Strikes Person in Tenderloin (SFExaminer)

More on Geary Groundbreaking (SFGate)

Person on Track Delays BART (SFExaminer)

No Murder Charges for BART Stabbing Suspect (EastBayTimes)

New Trash Cans for Hayes Valley (Hoodline)

More on Civic Center Plans (Curbed)

Models of a San Francisco High-Rise (SFChron)

Basic Services and Other Issues on Treasure Island (SFExaminer)

Future of Berkeley’s Steel Casting Site (Berkeleyside)

Commentary: BART Needs to get Real About Fare Evasion (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA