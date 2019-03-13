Today’s Headlines

  • More on Extending Protected Bike Lane on Howard (SFChron, KCBS)
  • Woman Dies after Being Struck By Motorist in Tenderloin (SFChron)
  • Better Market Street Plan Moves Forward (Hoodline)
  • New Leader Picked for SPUR (SFChron)
  • Scott Weiner’s New Transit Housing Bill (SFExaminer, Curbed)
  • Support for Tech Helping Pay for Dumbarton Rail (EastBayTimes)
  • Reaction to Proposed Navigation Center Near Bay Bridge (SFExaminer)
  • Berkeley Zoning and Segregation (Berkeleyside)
  • The Case Against Lawns (Curbed)
  • Commentary: Don’t Fear Growth, Plan for It (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Senior Housing Still Not Affordable (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: High Housing Costs are Fault of Clean Energy? (SFChron)

  • xplosneer

    Ugh that last Chron article by the Business Roundtable is full of nonsense.