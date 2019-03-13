Today’s Headlines

More on Extending Protected Bike Lane on Howard (SFChron, KCBS)

Woman Dies after Being Struck By Motorist in Tenderloin (SFChron)

Better Market Street Plan Moves Forward (Hoodline)

New Leader Picked for SPUR (SFChron)

Scott Weiner’s New Transit Housing Bill (SFExaminer, Curbed)

Support for Tech Helping Pay for Dumbarton Rail (EastBayTimes)

Reaction to Proposed Navigation Center Near Bay Bridge (SFExaminer)

Berkeley Zoning and Segregation (Berkeleyside)

The Case Against Lawns (Curbed)

Commentary: Don’t Fear Growth, Plan for It (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Senior Housing Still Not Affordable (SFExaminer)

Commentary: High Housing Costs are Fault of Clean Energy? (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA