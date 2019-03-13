Today’s Headlines
- More on Extending Protected Bike Lane on Howard (SFChron, KCBS)
- Woman Dies after Being Struck By Motorist in Tenderloin (SFChron)
- Better Market Street Plan Moves Forward (Hoodline)
- New Leader Picked for SPUR (SFChron)
- Scott Weiner’s New Transit Housing Bill (SFExaminer, Curbed)
- Support for Tech Helping Pay for Dumbarton Rail (EastBayTimes)
- Reaction to Proposed Navigation Center Near Bay Bridge (SFExaminer)
- Berkeley Zoning and Segregation (Berkeleyside)
- The Case Against Lawns (Curbed)
- Commentary: Don’t Fear Growth, Plan for It (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Senior Housing Still Not Affordable (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: High Housing Costs are Fault of Clean Energy? (SFChron)
